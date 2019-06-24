Christensen Trial: Day 9

Day nine of the trial of Brendt Christensen Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Photographer: Matt Dayhoff
Lifeng Ye, the mother of slain University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, cries out in grief as her husband Ronggao Zhang, far left, addresses the media after a jury found Brendt Christensen guilty of her murder Monday, June 24, 2019 outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Peoria, Ill. Consoling her is her son Zhengyang Zhang, far right, and family friend Dr. Kim Tee. (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP)
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Evidence from the Christensen Trial on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Pedestrians walk past the memorial garden for Yingying Zhang at Goodwin and Clark in Urbana shortly after Brent Christensen as found guilty in her disappearce and death by a jury in Peoria on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Yingying Zhang's family talks to the media following the verdict. At the Federal Courthouse in Peoria on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Yingying Zhang's father's statement to the media following the verdict. At the Federal Courthouse in Peoria on Monday, June 24, 2019.
A storm is brewing as they wait for the verdict. At the Federal Courthouse in Peoria on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Media waits for the principals outside the courthouse following the verdict. At the Federal Courthouse in Peoria on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Photographer: Matt Dayhoff
Members of the media crowd around the family of slain University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang to hear an address from attorney Wang Zhidong after a jury found Brendt Christensen guilty of her murder, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Peoria, Ill. (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP)
Photographer: Matt Dayhoff
Family members try to console Lifeng Ye, the mother of slain University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, as they address the media after a jury found Brendt Christensen guilty of her murder Monday, June 24, 2019 outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Peoria, Illinois. (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP)
Photographer: Matt Dayhoff
Attorney Wang Zhidong, surrounded by family members of slain University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, addresses the media after a jury found Brendt Christensen guilty of her murder Monday, June 24, 2019 outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Peoria, Illinois. (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP)