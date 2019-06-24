The Kiwanis Little League semi-final game's between Kuhn's and First Federal and Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Little League Semifinals 2019
Happy First Federal mom's Renee Hunt, face to camera, and Gianina Baker hug after First Federal won 3-2 during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Dodd's Cale Barcus leads off as Bacon VanBuskirk's Wikon McDaniel covers third during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Dodd's Logan Schmit bats during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Dodd's Malachi Nichols Piercy bats during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Dodd's Sam Peterson Huber catches a fly ball during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Bacon VanBuskirk's Cam Murphy heads home to score as Dodd's Cale Barcus waits for the throw during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Bacon VanBuskirk's Cam Murphy(7) chats with Dodd's Sam Peterson Huber at second base during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Bacon VanBuskirk's Jake Miller pitches during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Dodd's Madden Scherniaske pitches during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Bacon VanBuskirk's #1 bats during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Dodd's coaches watch the action during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Bacon VanBuskirk's Finn Scott goes for the catch in right field during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between Dodd's and Bacon VanBuskirk at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Kuhn's JD Chladny bats during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
First Federal's dugout during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
First Federal's Talin Becker bats during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Kuhn's JD Chladny during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Kuhn's Josh Kursell pitches during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
First Federal's Issac Huddleston catches the ball at first base during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
First Federal's TJ Woods signals to his teammates from home plate on an in the park home run to win the game 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
First Federal's David Hasenstab tries to stay on second as Kuhn's Isiah Allen covers the base during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
First Federal's David Hasenstab pitches during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
First Federal's Ronald Baker prepares to catch a fly ball while being backed up Talin Baker during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Kuhn's Jakob Riley pitches during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Kuhn's Josh Kursell goes for a fly ball during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Kuhn's Sathias McCarrey catches the ball at home during the Kiwanis Little League semi-final game between First Federal and Kuhn's at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 24, 2019.