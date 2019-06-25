A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette photographers.
Get The Picture: Week of June 24, 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Camille Ullzas, 9, Champaign, reacts to colored curdled milk, or Moo Material, during the Messy Scientists class at College for Kids at Parkland College on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Cole Henderson, 10, Mahomet, plays with Floam as students created the stretchy slime during the Messy Scientists class at College for Kids at Parkland College on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Class assistant Sara Frankie, right, checks out the styrofoam balls that Cole Henderson, 10, Mahomet, was putting into the Floam during the Messy Scientists class at College for Kids at Parkland College on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Dale Smutz holds a model of the USS Coral Sea at his home in Danville on Thursday, June 20, 2019.