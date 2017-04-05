Game of the Week

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 11:59am | Anthony Zilis

Danville's Ameia Wilson was the star of Tuesday's five-team meet at Urbana, taking the long jump, the 100 meters and the 400, but plenty of the area's top athletes from Urbana, St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello and Rantoul performed well.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
