Game of the Week
Wed, 04/05/2017 - 11:59am | Anthony Zilis
Danville's Ameia Wilson was the star of Tuesday's five-team meet at Urbana, taking the long jump, the 100 meters and the 400, but plenty of the area's top athletes from Urbana, St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello and Rantoul performed well.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
