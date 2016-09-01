Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, September 1, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Getting Personal
| Subscribe

Getting Personal

Wed, 08/31/2016 - 4:17pm | Rick Danzl

Hear from University of Illinois grad Beckie Kane, who manages private events and marketing for Big Grove Tavern in Champaign. Our entire interview with the former All-Area volleyball player from Centennial — and world-wide traveler — will appear in Sunday's News-Gazette.

Videographer/Producer: 
Rick Danzl
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments