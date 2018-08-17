Illinois football 2018
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 12:48pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith discusses another strong practice by freshman quarterback M.J. Rivers II, while sophomore wide receiver Ricky Smalling and sophomore cornerback Nate Hobbs break down their own growth and the strides the Illini offense and defense are making.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
