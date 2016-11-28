Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, November 28, 2016 83 Today's Paper

N-G Boys' Basketball Top 10
| Subscribe

N-G Boys' Basketball Top 10

Mon, 11/28/2016 - 3:00pm | Jim Rossow

Champaign Central didn't win a star-studded tournament in Springfield. But the Maroons did enough — wins against East St. Louis and St. Louis CBC — to back up their preseason No. 1 ranking. Matt Daniels has the rundown.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments