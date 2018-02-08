Office Hours with Aldo
Thu, 02/08/2018 - 7:00am | Niko Dugan
Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of University of Illinois professors continues with Joaquin Vieira, an observational cosmologist who works out of Room 229 of the Astronomy building, tucked between Daniels Hall and Hendrick House on Green Street in Urbana, across the street from the Illinois Street Residence Halls.
Videographer/Producer:
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
