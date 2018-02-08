Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Office Hours with Aldo
Office Hours with Aldo

Thu, 02/08/2018 - 7:00am | Niko Dugan

Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of University of Illinois professors continues with Joaquin Vieira, an observational cosmologist who works out of Room 229 of the Astronomy building, tucked between Daniels Hall and Hendrick House on Green Street in Urbana, across the street from the Illinois Street Residence Halls.

Videographer/Producer: 
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
