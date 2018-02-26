Trees sprouted underground ground at the sound-proof scene shop of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Or at least partial, artificial trunks of trees that would soon be dressed with leaves for an upcoming show at Illinois' theater center.

The underground second floor is where all of the behind-the-scenes magic takes place, including prop-building, audio creation, and backstage maneuvering.

Take a tour of the bustling production that takes place underground at Krannert Center in the News-Gazette's series, Underground Illinois.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette