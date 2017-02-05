UI Roundup: Bollant's squad falls short

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team fell into an early hole and couldn’t recover in a 72-64 loss to Purdue on Sunday at State Farm Center.

The Boilermakers jumped out to a 22-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, thanks in large part to their hot shooting from the perimeter. Purdue made nine three-pointers in the first half and 10 for the game.

“I am disappointed for our team,” coach Matt Bollant said. “I felt like, going in, we were ready to go; we were ready to get it done today. I felt like in the first half, we didn’t do a very good job of finding the shooters.”

Illinois was led by 21 points from Petra Holesinska and 20 points from Brandi Beasley. Purdue’s Ashley Morrissette had 23.



In wrestling: Illini roll against Boilermakers.

Illinois won seven straight matches at one point against Purdue and cruised to a 30-6 victory Sunday at Huff Hall.

After losing the 125-pound bout, Illinois ripped off seven straight wins, including a pin from Kyle Langenderfer.

“I think our guys are doing some better things, getting better in certain spots,” said coach Jim Heffernan. “We still got some things we need to iron out, but we still go a month until the Big Ten Tournament.”