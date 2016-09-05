Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Heat day at Central ... on Tuesday
Mon, 09/05/2016 - 9:18am | The News-Gazette

Champaign Central will dismiss students at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Unit 4 announced this morning.

Tuesday's forecast calls for high temperatures, a problem for a high school without air-conditioning in most of its rooms.

 

