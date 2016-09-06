Heat day at Central ... on Wednesday

Champaign Central will dismiss students at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Unit 4 announced this morning.
Wednesday's forecast calls for high temperatures, a problem for a high school without air-conditioning in most of its rooms. Central also dimissed early Tuesday.
