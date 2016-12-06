UPDATE: One man dead, another injured following head-on crash near Tolono

TOLONO — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a head-on crash Tuesday evening on U.S. 45 south of Tolono.

According to a state police report, a man was driving a Saturn south on U.S. 45 south of County Road 600 N at 5:50 p.m. when he suddenly pulled into the northbound lane to pass another vehicle.

He then crashed head-on into a northbound Nissan, which spun around and came to rest facing the opposite direction. The Saturn came to rest on the shoulder of the highway.

The Saturn driver was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to an area hospital. No information was available on his condition.

The man driving the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police accident-reconstruction experts are at the scene. U.S. 45 is expected to remain closed for at least three more hours.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.