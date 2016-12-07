UPDATE: Head-on crash near Tolono leaves two dead

TOLONO — Two people are dead after a head-on crash Tuesday evening on U.S. 45 south of Tolono.

According to state police, Scott E. Quattone, 53, of Pesotum, was driving a silver 2007 Saturn SUV south on U.S. 45 south of County Road 600 N at 5:50 p.m. when he suddenly pulled into the northbound lane to pass another vehicle.

He then crashed head-on into a northbound 2016 Nissan SUV driven by Ricky A. Voudrie, 57, of Sidney. His SUV spun around and came to rest facing the opposite direction. The Saturn came to rest on the shoulder of the highway.

Mr. Quattrone was cut out of his vehicle and airlifted to Carle Hospital, where he died at 9:27 p.m.

Mr. Voudrie was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police accident reconstruction experts continue to investigate, along with Coroner Duane Northrup. All lanes of U.S. 45 reopened by 10 p.m., according to state police.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

An autopsy on Mr. Voudrie is scheduled for Wednesday.