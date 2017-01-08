Main Street/ Bement: A proud history

What do Abraham Lincoln and Marilyn Monroe have in common besides a pretty face? They have both visited Bement.

The small Piatt county town — accent on the first syllable, please — has accomplished something you can see as either good or bad. It hasn't grown in 100 years, and it hasn't shrunk, either.

Village President Pat Tieman can point to new businesses, like the splendidly renovated Loft Hair Salon on the main drag, Bodman Street, even if there are also a couple of empty storefronts.

Tieman's glad to promote the salon — even though he has one of his own, Salon 101, named for its address, 101 N. Macon St.

Bement is centered on railroad tracks — the Norfolk Southern, with Bodman running parallel just south of it.

It was on those same tracks on Feb. 11, 1861, that Lincoln passed through on his way to his inauguration as president.

On that day, a man with a shotgun stood near the tracks and caused some concerns, but he was there to protect the president-elect, a Chicago Daily Tribune story reported.

Just north of the tracks: the Bryant Cottage, the town's main tourist draw, where tradition holds that Lincoln and Stephen Douglas met here in 1858 to plan their debates at 146 E. Wilson Ave.

The man with a shotgun incident is recorded on the Looking for Lincoln display outside the cottage.

The town had only been in existence since 1855 at the time of the debates. More than a century and a half later, the mayor is optimistic that Bement has a future as well as a history.

"We're pretty fortunate to keep things going," Tieman said. "The nice thing about our town is that the people want to see businesses built and succeed."

State Bank of Bement President Kenneth W. Wright, who has worked there since 1982, said there have been challenges in growing Bement.

"But we've all pulled together to make everything work," he said.

Bank employees might lunch at the town's Subway, Makin' Pizza or Tom's Bowl on Macon St., a former bowling alley famous for homemade pies, he said — or enjoy a more off-beat place.

On a recent Tuesday, when meatloaf ruled, there was a lunch crowd at Lucky Monkey Pub and Grub at 201 W. Bodman St.

The name is literal. There are dozens of monkey dolls lining the walls of the singular eatery and drinkery.

Opened in 2009, the Lucky Monkey started out almost monkey-free, but patrons kept bringing them in, said owner Bridget Rund.

"They bring them in by the sackful," Rund said. "Kids play with the dolls, and sometimes they take them home with them."

Besides the monkeys, there is wood reclaimed from barn siding throughout the place.

Rund said customers often come by from as far as Champaign.

Monticello resident Anne Burford was there for lunch, but she said "the weekends have got great ribeyes."

Down the street is The Loft Hair Salon, a day spa at 119 E. Bodman St.

Owner Shelby Thomas renovated an old flower shop with the help of her fiancee and future in-laws, the family that started century-old Bell Insurance Agency, now at 125 E. Bodman St.

Like the Lucky Monkey, it gets customers from more than 40 miles away, she said, including clientele from her last posting.

The renovation includes exposed ducts and brand-new gleaming wood floors.

The most vehicles on the main drag are parked at Edge Guard, an established factory that has moved to 100 E. Bodman St.

It makes dust barrier panels that can be quickly put up in hospital construction jobs.

The sign outside reads: "Proud To Say Made In Bement."

Frankie Foran, whose father is the owner, said the modular construction components are as a product that are necessary in construction — dust-free, reusable and lightweight.

"Edge Guard has really taken off," the village president said. "We're really thankful it's downtown."

The factory moved to a more central location in downtown in 2011, he said.

One thing there's plenty of is churches — five in a town of 1,700, Tieman said. The village president should know; he's pastor-elect of Bement Baptist Church.

Did you know?

— Marilyn Monroe's visit was in 1955, at the peak of her career after "The Seven Year Itch." It was the town's Centennial. She visited a nursing home, and judged the beards that the men of Bement had grown for the Centennial celebration. The sex symbol chose W.G. "Cotton" Porter, 68, for the Centennial contest kiss. He said it was "mighty nice."

— Bement's other brush with screen fame was in the 2002 mini-series "Taken," as the home of Air Force Capt. Russell Keys.

— The village's population has been almost the same for about a century, since 1920, when 1,663 souls lived there — within 50 of the current population.