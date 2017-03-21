Oklahoma State fans, media react to Underwood hiring

Oklahoma State fans and media members have been weighing in with feelings of shock, anger and confusion in the wake of Brad Underwood leaving Stillwater for Champaign-Urbana.

Our J.J. Lockwood has been scouring social media sites for reactions:

We should've hired one of our own last year and money wouldn't be in the equation... #BringDougHome #GoPokes #LoyalAndTrue — Brian Montonati (@BMont30) March 18, 2017

"Jeremy Kolok (JeremyKolok), writer/photographer for @ocolly, student newspaper at Oklahoma State University (March 18):

“I’m the basketball coach at Oklahoma State. I’m going to be here until they put me in the ground...” — Brad Underwood just two weeks ago

