Davis plans Tuesday office hours in Champaign

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis will hold open office hours at his Champaign office, 2004 Fox Drive, next Tuesday afternoon.

The House of Representatives is on a short district work period and isn't scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., until May 16.

The Taylorville Republican said Friday that he'll be able to meet with individuals or small groups of constituents from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Davis also arranged to meet with constituents in his Normal office Monday afternoon.

"Meetings will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments necessary," said an announcement from the congressman's office. "Due to office space constraints, meetings will be limited to no more than three people at a time. Each meeting will have up to 10 minutes to discuss any issue of their choosing."

For more information, call Davis' Champaign office at 403-4690.