Trump expresses 'warmest sympathy' over mosque attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump is expressing "warmest sympathy and best wishes" to the people of New Zealand after "the horrible massacre in the Mosques."



Trump tweeted Friday as the White House issued a statement condemning the attacks at two mosques in the city of Christchurch that left at least 49 people dead.



White House press secretary Sarah Sanders described the attack as a "vicious act of hate." She says the U.S. stands in "solidarity" with the people of New Zealand.



New Zealand police said at least 49 people were killed Friday at two mosques in the picturesque South Island city. More than 20 were seriously wounded. Muslim leaders say the mass shooting was evidence of a rising tide of violent anti-Islam sentiment.



Trump tweeted that "innocent people have so senselessly died" and added: "The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!"