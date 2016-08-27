Grain tour shows bountiful harvest in Piatt County

Photo by: Steve Hoffman/Journal-Republican Soybeans rise high in a central Illinois field on a foggy recent morning. Both corn and soybean yields are expected to once again get close to records set in 2014.

BEMENT — It looks like 2016 will complete a stellar three-year run for local corn and soybean crops. The annual Topflight Grain Cooperative crop tour last week predicted that the area corn crop will average around 223 bushels per acre, up from last year's 220.1 but behind the record 235.2-bushel yields of 2014.

"It should be good. Piatt County has had some of the best yields in the nation the last couple years, and I think we'll be right there again," said Topflight Grain Cooperative Merchandizing Manager Derrick Bruhn after surveying crops last week, mostly in Piatt and Logan counties.

Some corn is showing some tip back (unfinished ears), but large ears are still keeping overall kernel count up, Bruhn told those who gathered Aug. 16 at the Second Story Banquet Center in Bement.

"It looks like it's going to be between our 2014 and '15 crops. 2014 was the biggest we handled, 2015 the second," he said.

Piatt County led the state in yield averages for both corn (220 bushels per acre) and soybean (73.1) last year.

Bruhn expects local crops to be near the top again in corn, and has cautious optimism about bean yields. In Topflight's area, last week's tour found an average of 52 bean pods per plant, up significantly from the 44.4 found in last year's tour prior to the harvest of a record soybean crop.

But since soybeans continue maturing in August and September, and were planted a bit late this year, Bruhn said it's too early to make predictions.

"It looks like as good or a touch better than last year, but it's difficult to tell until we get out there with the combines," he said.

He did say soybean plants are so tall and lush this year that it made it hard to get into fields to test them during the crop tour.

"These are some of the tallest beans we've seen. There was no way to walk and not damage something, because you're going to get tied up and thrown to the ground trying to get to them. They're massive, they're everywhere and you almost get lost in them," added Bruhn.

He did note that there were more two-bean pods than last year, which could keep farmers from producing a record yield this year.

Rain was sufficient in most of the county this growing season, although it varied by about 12 inches in the key part of the growing season, according to figures provided by Topflight. For example, fields near Pierson received about 15.7 inches of precipitation during the months of April through June, while a plot near Seymour netted 27.55 inches of rain during the same period.

The United States Department of Agriculture is predicting the nation's farmers will produce a record yield of 175.1 bushels per acre for corn, and 48.9 for soybeans, also a record.

Roy Huckabay, a commodity broker for Chicago-based Linn and Associates, told farmers at the Topflight gathering that he felt the national predictions were "a little big," but thought the average Illinois projections of 200 bushels per acre for corn and 57 for soybeans were probably close.

Bruhn said the western part of the Topflight area — mostly Logan County grain elevators — showed larger estimated yields and pod counts for soybeans than that area generated in 2015. The largest pod count average of 66 came from a field near Longdale, while a count of 65 came from a field near LaPlace.

As for commodity prices, Huckabay pointed to decreased imports from China and a possible increased use of low-protein wheat for cattle feed as reasons why corn prices will likely not see spikes in the near future like the 60-cent per acre one that hit the market in June.

"So I've got a problem getting real bullish on it," he said. "I can see us going up and trading $3.50, but I think there's a problem getting past that."

For similar reasons, he thinks soybeans could rebound to about $11, but not past that figure for a while. He said increased market volatility is probably here to stay because of non-agricultural investors funneling money into grain markets.

"When those guys step in, they're pouring billions of dollars into grains and commodities, and that gives us opportunity," said Topflight General Manager Scott Docherty, speaking of large price fluctuations caused by investors. "We just need to know how we're going to react to that and take advantage of that — when people that don't even know what a corn kernel or soybean looks like are pouring money into our markets. It runs the market up, but it can also run the market down."

Bruhn pointed out the corn price increase earlier this summer was at least partially driven by Chinese investors.

"We like volatility, because it does give you opportunity. It also gives you risk," Docherty said.

Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit journal-republican.com.