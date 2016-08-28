Business listings, Aug. 28, 2016

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

Blessed Births Doula Services, 1723 E. Florida Ave., #207, U, Latarika Kinard, same address.

Buzy Beez & Blooming Butterfliez Home Day Care Center, 2406 Autumn Oak Court, C, Queen Dixon, same address.

Hatpineapple Productions, 713 S. Grove St., U, Michael Linder and Anthony Santarelli, same address.

Helping Hands Elder Care, 1312 W. Hill St., C, Stephanie Eddy, same address.

Illini Trail Apartments, P.O. Box 149, Philo, Julie Decker and William Decker, 1723 County Road 800 N, P.O. Box 149, Philo.

Integrate Wellness, 2327 Homer Lake Road, St. Joseph, Emily Santanelli, same address.

Powell's Mobile Home Park, 2608 Brownfield Road, U, Christel Powell and Donald Powell, 1511 Triumph Drive, U.

Superior Cleaning Co., 916 Fairlawn Drive, U, Chris Penny, 1964 Jefferson Drive, U, and Ernest Kenner III, 916 Fairlawn Drive, U.

Trukannon Vision, 807 E. Oakland Ave., #204, U, Quincy Dorris, same address.