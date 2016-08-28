Dr. Jared Rogers: Steady Presence

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Jared Rogers, the CEO of Presence Covenant Medical Center in Urbana and United Samaritan Medical Center in Danville, strolls through the corridors of Presence in Urbana on Wednesday, August 24, 2016.

URBANA — Legal wars over property taxes. Financial woes announced by the mother health system. Complaints from state employees frustrated over Illinois not paying health care bills.

Is there a doctor in the CEO's office?

There is: family medicine physician Dr. Jared Rogers, who took over as interim CEO of Presence Covenant and Presence United Samaritans medical centers in 2014 and was appointed the regional boss of the two hospitals officially last year.

While the hospitals' Chicago-based system, Presence Health, reported a $186 million operating loss for 2015 and plans for 700 job reductions this past March, Rogers said financially speaking, things have been moving in the direction of "very well" for the local hospitals.

Job losses at both Urbana and Danville have been "almost less than a handful," he said.

That's included two layoffs and two to three dozen positions that are being left unfilled when people have left, with most of those jobs being nonclinical positions, Rogers said.

This will also mark the fifth year that both hospitals are running in the black, he said.

"Lots of things to look forward to, and that is in addition to the financial strength of Presence Health has really turned around since 2015, so in less than a year we've seen a big shift in the financial position of Presence Health, and that has only started to gain steam," Rogers said. "I think we'll see much more in that realm as the months go by."

Earlier this month, Presence closed on a $1 billion bond sale and plans to use the proceeds to refinance debt.

"My general outlook is I'm optimistic, and that's what keeps me going every morning," he said.

What's new

Part of what Rogers is hopeful about: millions of dollars' worth of upgrades underway at both hospitals, with some more on the way.

Some of the pricier, but necessary, upgrades include new air conditioning, electrical and elevator equipment at United Samaritans, and upgrades to mammography and ultrasound equipment, Rogers said.

Covenant will be getting a new roof, an expense that is running $1.2 million, along with elevator and nurse call system upgrades. Covenant is also in the midst of a $4 million building addition that will boost its surgery capabilities with a high-tech hybrid operating room, to be complete in the late fall, Rogers said.

Also coming to Covenant will be robotic thoracic (chest conditions) surgery, Rogers said.

United Samaritans recently launched the most advanced kind of radiation therapy at its cancer center, Rogers said, and he's hoping to see Presence Covenant-owned Pro Ambulance land the newly approved second license for ambulance service in Danville to expand service there.

Dr. Abraham Kocheril, a specialist in cardiac electrophysiology who left Christie Clinic in July and joined Provena Medical Group, is now seeing patients at a medical office building on the Covenant campus.

"There's a lot I like about the hospital," Kocheril said.

That includes its core mission of providing care for the needy, but he also recalled Covenant's willingness to invest in surgery equipment.

"As far as what I do, when I started working at this hospital, they bought me the robotics equipment and it allowed me to take the procedures I do to the next level," he said.

Rogers said he sees a good relationship between the local communities and the hospitals, even while disputes over property taxes have continued between Covenant and local governments in Urbana.

He believes most people in the community tend to have a good opinion of Covenant, partly because they know it belongs to a faith-based organization and provides services to nonprofit organizations. Then, when they come to Covenant as patients and find out all the medical services it has to offer, "I think it surprises them," he said.

Expect to hear more, Rogers said. There's a new marketing campaign on the way that will be geared to telling local patients they have a choice in hospitals in Champaign-Urbana, he said.

Staying ahead

Some of the financial challenges for Presence hospitals affect all hospitals — Medicare and Medicaid payment reductions and state budget issues.

Some turnaround measures taken by Presence have included tightening up on the billing cycle, with hospital leadership monitoring billing and claims on a daily basis, Rogers said.

Staffing is adjusted at the local hospitals not once but several times a day, to make sure the workforce is scaled to the work needed, Rogers said. That means people are sometimes given time off or moved to other units if the patient census is light in some areas of the hospitals, he said.

He also implemented a daily leadership huddle for the two hospitals, done via conference call, to keep communications open and make sure small issues don't become large ones. Once, for example, someone mentioned a malfunction in IV tubing in critical care, and that resulted in checks being made in IV tubing in other hospital units that spared potential problems down the road, he said.

Rogers encourages transparency throughout the hospitals, starting with his office, he said. And while he encourages hospital staff members to take their concerns to their front-line supervisors first, he said, he's also made it known he has an open door and will make himself available to respond to concerns.

Still practicing

A family medicine doctor who has also practiced emergency medicine, Rogers divides his time between the Urbana and Danville hospitals. He also still works as a doctor about a half-day a week, seeing patients coming to a Christie Clinic convenient care center.

That's his choice, he said.

"It allows me to see medicine through the lens of the practicing physician," he said.

Rogers first came to Presence Covenant in 2011 as chief medical officer. Before joining Presence, he was medical director at Methodist Medical Center, Peoria, and held several other positions there. He also spent nine years on active duty with the U.S. Army and more than 16 years in private practice.

He sees his biggest challenge as resources — continuing to have enough to provide quality and safest medical care for the community, he said.

"There will always be challenges, but when you see things that you can accomplish and provide better care for members of the community, that's really exciting," he said.

Adding it up

How three area hospitals compare in three categories:

Category Carle Covenant United Samaritans

Annual medical/surgical admissions 77,153 4,272 4,472

Annual outpatient visits 1.1 million 209,304 203,263

Total charity care as percent of net revenue 3.5% 2.4% 3.5%

Source: Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board 2014 Hospital Profile (most recent data year available.)

Did you know?

A few fun facts about Dr. Jared Rogers, CEO of Presence Covenant and Presence United Samaritans medical centers:

He sang the national anthem at Wrigley Field three times as part of an a cappella group.

He's a runner, and helped raise $1.1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this summer as part of the team for the Memphis-to-Peoria run.

He and wife Jannie, of Mahomet, have six children and 10 grandchildren.