News-Gazette the right fit for new exec

CHAMPAIGN — Having worked for for media organizations including the Los Angeles Times and Illini Media, coming to The News-Gazette as the new vice president of business development seemed like a natural fit for Lilyan Levant.

"I have newsprint in my blood," she said.

The Evanston native, who earned a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, began her new role at The News-Gazette last month after a long career in the business side of the industry. Levant spent 16 years in sales at the Los Angeles Times before moving back to Chicagoland to take a job in public television at WTTW, where she sold sponsorships.

"I didn't miss the weather, but I really missed the Midwest," she said. "I realized where California is beautiful and I loved the outdoors and all that, I really wanted to have a permanent home in the Midwest. A lot of my family and many good friends I still had from high school were there."

After the stint at WTTW, Levant moved on to the Chicago Reader as the sales director for the alternative weekly for 10 years. While there, Levant was remotely working on a master's degree from the University of Illinois and, during quarterly trips to the area, fell in love with the community and eventually took a job as the publisher and general manager of Illini Media.

"I just kept thinking to myself, 'You know, this really is a pretty cool town,'" she said.

"Plus, my parents went to the University of Illinois, my sister bleeds orange and blue, she went to the University of Illinois and works at UIC. It was always in my family's blood. It was just really, really intriguing."

In her new role at The News-Gazette, Levant will be charged with making sure revenues are tracking and the various platforms of the company remain the leading and predominant force in media in East Central Illinois.

"In order to do that, we have a changing environment in terms of revenue streams and there's a lot of opportunities for other options because of the size and scope of the organization such as this," Levant said.

"We have so many multiple platforms in newspapers, the community newspapers, our magazines, our digital platforms, and so one of my primary responsibilities will be to coordinate efforts for our customers to make sure they're able to achieve their marketing goals through all the various platforms we have. Also to find new packages and marketing opportunities that address our customers' needs."

Levant was intrigued to move into her position at The News-Gazette because of her experience at the Los Angeles Times and the interactions she had while working with students the previous five years at the UI.

"Their aptitude for digital and working in that environment really kept me young and really interested in social media and things I never imagined for someone my age," Levant said. "I felt this was an interesting fit because I have the more traditional experience with newspaper and I was also very excited to use some experience and skills I got mainly from the students."

While much has changed from 30-plus years ago when Levant began working at the Los Angeles Times, such as the way people receive and consume their news, much of the skills Levant implemented in making her previous runs successful ones are still relevant today.

"In a lot of ways, the environment is refreshingly similar," she said. "I love working here for a lot of the same reasons I loved working back at the L.A. Times because there's all walks of life here. There's reporters, people on the press, sales reps, all sorts of different entities that put together our products every day."

And while one might assume entertainment options might be limited for someone who spent the bulk of her life living in two of the three largest metropolitan areas in the country before moving to C-U, Levant says there's no shortage of entertainment and relaxing options in her new hometown. Whether it's a walk in Meadowbrook Park after a long day, a show at Krannert or a night out in downtown Champaign, there's plenty to keep her busy.

"That kind of variability, they may have more of all these things in Chicago, but the opportunity to actually expose yourself to all of them isn't as great as it is here," she said.