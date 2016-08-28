Today's Special: Couple opens second Thai restaurant

Photo by: Tim Mitchell/The News-Gazette Husband and wife Tommy Chanthaluxay and Vilayphone Keodara serve meals at the new Bangkok Thai Restaurant at 1104 N. Cunningham Ave., U.

URBANA — A husband and wife who have operated a Thai restaurant on campus for six years have launched a second eatery on Urbana's north side.

Tommy Chanthaluxay of Urbana and his wife Vilayphone Keodara opened Bangkok Thai Restaurant in the former Uncle Martin's Sports Bar building at 1104 N. Cunningham Ave.

The eatery has eight employees.

The couple are no strangers to the local restaurant market. They previously owned restaurants in Savoy, Monticello and Charleston and have been serving customers at the original Bangkok Thai Restaurant at 410 E. Green St., C, for nearly six years.

Tommy will be working at one restaurant on most days while Vilayphone serves as the chef at the other one.

"Our Green Street restaurant is often busy with a lot of students coming to eat, and it is difficult to find a parking spot. Following our success in Champaign, we decided to start up a second restaurant in Urbana," Chanthaluxay said. "This is a good location for a good restaurant."

Customers can choose whether they want to eat at the bar, on tables or in a booth.

"Here we have parking in the front and parking in the back," he said.

He said the restaurant's specialties include the pad thai, which is beef, chicken or tofu stir fried with thin rice noodles with eggs, ground peanuts, bean sprouts and green onions served with a special sauce.

The place also serves five different kinds of curry, each served with jasmine rice.

The menu also includes egg rolls, fried tofu, papaya salads, Thai soups and fried rice.

Chanthaluxay himself immigrated to the United States from Laos in 1980 and brought his recipes with him.

Bangkok Thai Restaurant is open Monday through Friday for lunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays it is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The restaurant's phone number is 607-5828.