Wired In: W. David Null

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette W. David Null of redC Robotics shows an underwater robot made by his company

On Sundays, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference-maker. This week, W. David Null, CEO of redC Robotics in Urbana. The young company makes adaptable underwater robots. At 19, he's already a veteran with underwater robotics, having started in middle school in Pennsylvania. Null is a computer engineering major; he was in contact with mentor Blake Landry, a University of Illinois research associate and lecturer at Ven Te Chow Hydrosystems Laboratory, even before he came to campus. He has been part of the SeaPerch Naval outreach program.

Does the UI have an outreach program?

Teachers from area high schools and middle schools learn how to build and test underwater robots in the UI Hydrosystems Lab, as part of a teacher-training workshop affiliated with the SeaPerch program, part of the Office of Naval Research. Middle- and high-school students have been able to test their skills piloting the robots in the laboratory's large continental margins tank.

Why redC Robotics?

The name comes from programming language "C" and the body of water "the Red Sea." A mix of water and technology.

You're a very young company.

We've been funded throughout last year and hope to be funded through this year — we're pretty optimistic. I'd been on an underwater robotics team my senior year in high school; we ended up going to internationals. I really wanted to start a team at the University of Illinois, and also use my entrepreneur skills. I got in touch with Blake about the outreach program; he had a project ready for me with an underwater robot.

Who are you working with at redC?

I had an idea; I needed a team. Blake is the mentor. Innovation LLC is the dorm most of my team comes from (four floors in Illinois Street Residence Halls). About 25 people initially showed interest. As the year progressed, we distilled to our current group. Louis Lu is the mobile application developer. Jonathan Xu is the web designer. Nick Horcher is the hardware specialist. Rahul Surti does a lot of the design work on the robot and does some of the code. Thane Kaleel is the legal specialist and Grant Guske is the design specialist. Abby Baum is director of marketing and Benjamin Pollak is a software developer. The Hydrosystems Lab is one of the biggest in the country. It is a great asset.

What does your product do?

It has two main uses. One is scientific research; it can be fitted with a lot of sensors and cameras to observe and survey underwater environments. It is also a recovery robot. We have detachable claws to pick up an object.

Who will you sell the product to?

We work with Navy research; that's where the funding is coming from. The future plan would be twofold: we want to sell to the big guys, Tier 1 research institutes, private industry like oil companies. After that, we want to sell to a wider audience, enthusiasts, hobbyists, pool companies. If you're North Face, you don't start by selling your clothing to everybody, you sell it to the creme de la creme, the top climbers, and bring the reputation forward to everyone else.

Why would customers buy your robot and not from other makers?

Ours is highly adaptable and modular. The other companies who make these either charge a lot for it, or the systems of building it are very rigid, such as an encased enclosure you can't really open up. Ours is more of a platform.

You can use the base system in research to study turbidity at the bottom of the ocean. If you need to retrieve an object on the bottom, the robot is capable of handling both.

How much will you sell it for?

It will be relatively inexpensive. Probably about $5,000. These robots can cost up to $300,000.

TECH TIDBITS ... from DAVID NULL

Are you on social media? We have a Facebook account and will be on YouTube soon.

Books or Kindles? I prefer a book.

What are you reading right now for fun?

"Open Net: A Professional Amateur in the World of Big-Time Hockey" by George Plimpton. I played hockey in high school.

Wearable electronics? Apple Watch.