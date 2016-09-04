Business listings, Sept. 4, 2016
|
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
Above & Beyond BBQ, 708 E. Main St., U, Derrick Winfield, same address.
Brenda Bailey-Combest, 2009 Fox Drive, Suite G, Rantoul, Brenda Combest, 300 Woodland Drive, Rantoul.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.