Gateway to redevelopment still open

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The former Gateway Studio property remains undeveloped on North Neil Street in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Before they arrived at Memorial Stadium for Saturday's Illinois football opener, scores of traveling fans passed by an unsightly mess that is positioned at a key entrance to Champaign: The blight that is the former Gateway Studio at Neil Street and Interstate 74.

What used to be an eyesore of a run-down, abandoned building has turned into a vacant lot surrounded by a chain-link fence and littered with tall weeds after demolition.

And though there are talks about what next to do with that space to make it more visually appealing, change still appears to be years away.

The city of Champaign is in the midst of creating a TIF district in the Bristol Park neighborhood that would include the space at 1505 N. Neil St. It's expected to be brought to the city council in January.

"It potentially means there's some financial incentives that can be brought in to support redevelopment of the property," said Bruce Knight, Champaign's planning and development director.

The property is owned by Kelly Dillard, whose company, Dig It Excavation, demolished the hotel in 2014.

Large red "For Sale" signs for the 4.5-acre space are up around the perimeter of the property.

"There's no real plan, it's just sitting. We're kind of just waiting to see what's going to happen with the city and the TIF district," said Dillard, noting he has received many inquiries from parties interested in purchasing the property. "It'll be a little more appealing in a TIF district for someone to build something there."

Dillard said he didn't know the dollar value of the property, saying it was set to be appraised soon. A better understanding might come once the TIF district takes effect.

Knight said a market study was done last year after Dillard took ownership of the property to determine what type of business might be best suited for that space. The analysis showed it's not necessarily a strong area for development. The North Prospect corridor coming across to the Neil Street corridor, Knight said, is strong. South of the interstate, he said, isn't as strong.

"That being said, I think we would hope to see some kind of development happen within the next year, and if there was a proposal, we would certainly work with it to support that," he said.

For a time, there seemed to be interest in building a grocery store in that space, but the analysis didn't support that unless it was some type of specialty grocery store.

"A full-blown grocery store probably couldn't be supported in that location," Knight said.

The study showed there was some success in that area for vehicle sales, though not necessarily car sales. There's already a golf cart dealer and a construction lift dealer in that area.

"Those kinds of uses might be able to work well," Knight said.

Time will tell.

"It may require a little bit of patience to get a good quality development," Knight said. "Kelly Dillard has been trying to work toward that end and has been patient and not just jumping at the first use that comes along. It's going to be driven by somebody feeling that there's a market for something they want to do there, and that will set the land price."