Wired In: Jacob Sosnoff

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Jacob J. Sosnoff shows how his app would be used on a cellphone.

On Sundays, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference maker. This week, Jacob Sosnoff, 38, founder of STEADY and an associate professor in the University of Illinois Department of Kinesiology and Community Health. At the UI since 2005, Sosnoff is the director of the Illini Fall Prevention Clinic.

He earned his Ph.D. in kinesiology from Pennsylvania State University where he was a National Institute of Aging pre-doctoral fellow. The balance phone app offers risk assessment and management in the palm of your hand. His research comes naturally from family experience.

You're the third generation to study balance and aging.

Oddly enough, my grandfather was an artificial limb and brace maker. He was a polio survivor. Following World War II, he got into that business, and my father followed him. The back of our station wagon was always filled with fake legs. I have fond memories of various hospital and clinic calls and people handing me artificial limbs. That's what got me interested in studying it.

Since my grandfather had polio, he was always at risk for falls. We learned, very early on, it was a lot easier to catch him than to get him off the floor after he fell. He was a very large man. I've always been interested in mobility and fall prevention. This technology we're working on is essentially a lifelong dream to solve that problem.

What does your product do?

It helps with balance and mobility issues. Users complete a series of progressive balance tasks while holding their device.

Why is this important?

Falls are the leading cause of injury in older adults. One out of three people 65 years or older will fall next year, and one out of two over 85. Of these falls, 20 percent result in serious injury or death. In case you don't care about people, and you only care about dollars, falls are costly. They cause 750,000 emergency room visits a year, and $34 billion in direct medical costs — $100 billion by 2030. Falls are preventable, but fall risk assessments are rarely performed — doctors are not usually trained in this.

Is there a market for this?

There are 33 million caregivers and 45 million older adults in the U.S. Older adults want to use the technology, but only 10 percent of caregivers make use of it. Many older adults already have smartphones and could use this app.

When will the product be available?

We haven't really started the company yet. We're doing market analysis to make sure the product is commercially viable. I'm the lead on the technical side.

Who's on your team?

We have a great team. Ruth Sosnoff (my wife) is our exercise physiologist. Jason Fanning is our mobile health expert. Doug Wajda is our mechanical engineer.

How is your funding coming along?

We won an AARP Innovation Award, so we have some funding. More recently, the STEADY team has been awarded Illinois Proof-of-Concept funding. Proof-of-Concept programs fund development projects that demonstrate an innovation's market viability to potential investors and partners. We're a rich area for angel investors.

How much would the app sell for?

Probably about $1. We want it to be affordable for older adults and caregivers. It would be nice to make a profit, but we also will funnel money back into research.

TECH TIDBITS

... from JACOB SOSNOFF

Do you use wearable electronics to measure your exercise. I wear a FitBit, but I also know it is inaccurate. I don't think we have a good idea yet of what we can use wearables for.

Do you prefer a book or Kindle? Book.

Social networks? I use my wife's Facebook.