Business update: Chipotle testing drone deliveries

NEW YORK (AP) — Flying burritos will soon be a reality over Virginia Tech.

Chipotle is taking part in a test this month that will let some of the university's students and staff have their favorite tortilla-wrapped meal delivered by drone.

Virginia Tech is conducting the test with Project Wing, a unit of Google owner Alphabet Inc., which makes self-flying devices that deliver food, medicine and other goods.

Chipotle's burritos will be put together at a food truck and then loaded on a drone.

The flights will take place at an undisclosed site on Virginia Tech property, but not at the main campus in Blacksburg, said Mark Blanks, director of Virginia Tech's Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership.

Only a select group of people from Virginia Tech will be able to make orders. Hundreds of flights and burrito deliveries are expected to take place over several days, Project Wing said.

It will just be burritos, though. Other menu items won't be delivered by drone, said Chris Arnold, a spokesman for Denver-based Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Xavier University

Campus gets 1st pizza ATM

CINCINNATI (AP) — A newly installed ATM at an Ohio university is doling out the next best thing to money — pizza.

Xavier University in Cincinnati has partnered with a French company to install the first Pizza ATM in North America.

The company, Paline, says the machine will hold 70 pizzas at once. Each medium-sized pizza costs $9 or $10, depending on toppings. Customers will be able to use a touchscreen to select a pizza, which will be heated for several minutes, placed in a cardboard box and ejected through a slot.

Paline says the pizza dispensers have been in Europe for 14 years. They're typically in small towns, at gas stations or pizzerias.

Seafood prices

Lobster at 11-year high

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Lobster prices in North America recently reached their highest point in more than 10 years and could become the typical bottom line as demand for processed lobster meat grows.

The wholesale price of a 11/4-pound hard-shelled lobster at the end of August reached $8.50, the highest price for that month since 2005, according to Urner Barry commodities publishing service.

Retail prices have remained high into September, with consumers typically paying $9 to $11 per pound for a live lobster — a few dollars more than a year ago at this time. The high prices are a product of several factors, including the ebb and flow of lobstermen's catch and the demand from Asian countries that are developing a taste for the New England treat.

But one factor — the growing demand for processed lobster products such as lobster rolls and lobster macaroni and cheese — could keep the price high in the future, said market analyst John Sackton.

, who publishes a website called SeafoodNews.com. The growing interest in the products has spurred demand in parts of the country where lobster is less common in restaurants than it is in New England, he said.