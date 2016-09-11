Autonomous tractors: Future farmers?

URBANA — Case IH has created quite a social media buzz this month, unveiling a tractor that doesn't need a driver, but don't expect to see the cabless contraptions in the fields for harvest in coming weeks.

Brian McCoy, store manager at Birkey's in Urbana — a Case IH dealer — said it's going to be quite a while before autonomous tractors are for sale at their business.

"At this point, its seems more a novelty than a reality," said McCoy, who believes the costs of the tractors initially would far outweigh the returns a farmer would get on the increase in efficiency and production. "I believe if it ever caught on, it would be for the large-acre farms in Nebraska and Kansas where they have a mile-or-two runs in fields and multiple tractors are running at one time."

The technology for the concept has existed for a while, but as part of Case IH's focus on high-efficiency farming, the company worked with CNH Industrial to develop this autonomous tractor prototype and unveiled it at the recent 2016 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa.

The point of unveiling a concept that's far from a product unveiling was to, according to Leo Bose, Case IH's advanced farming systems marketing manager, demonstrate what it can do and get reaction from producers.

A video of the prototype tilling and planting in fields in the southeastern U.S., filmed prior to its unveiling in Iowa, is what's making the rounds on social media.

"We just want to know how much interest producers have in these autonomous features, and what else they would like to see from us," Bose said.

"It's not a product launch, by any means. But it could certainly lead to one, or several, down the road."

David Fulton, assistant manager at the Champaign County Farm Bureau, said there's been a lot of hype on social media about it.

"It's pretty impressive. The technology has been around for a while," said Fulton, who's not convinced autonomous tractors will be the norm anytime soon.

"If crop prices go up and (farmers) can afford it," he said with a laugh.

Fulton said he expects it will take some time for the engineering and design to be smoothed out into a product that can actually be released for sale.

Case IH and CNH Industrial based the cabless concept on an existing Case IH Magnum tractor that can be monitored remotely and pre-programmed for various operations.

An onboard system automatically accounts for implement widths and plots the most efficient paths depending on the terrain, obstructions and other machines in use in the same field. The remote operator can supervise and adjust pathways from a desktop computer or portable tablet.

Using radar, lidar (light imaging, detection and ranging) and onboard video cameras, the tractor senses stationary or moving obstacles in its path and stops on its own until the operator, notified by audio and visual alerts, assigns a new path. It will also stop if its GPS signal or position data are lost, or if the manual stop button is pushed.

"An autonomous tractor like this could seamlessly integrate into an existing farm machinery fleet, with minimal operational changes," Bose said. "Multiple autonomous vehicles could be put to work in one field or separate fields, on the same tasks or consecutive ones. It could allow a person working with no employees to operate multiple tractors, or could complement very large operations that have challenges finding ample skilled workers."

Fairmount area farmer Steve Fourez said he believes the concept is a solution looking for a problem. Fourez said it appears to still need someone watching or monitoring it and making adjustments. And if that's the case, he said, the person might as well be driving the tractor.

What would be more useful to his farming operation and others, Fourez said, are self-propelled grain carts or autonomous grain cart systems being developed that can move alongside a combine in the field, gather the crop and return to the edge of a field for unloading. That system and technology, according to Fourez, can be very helpful to farmers, eliminating the need for additional drivers and allowing the combine to keep moving. But he's not convinced the autonomous tractor could be as useful, at least locally.

"I don't see where it eliminates anybody," Fourez said, adding it could become useful farther west in larger fields. "You'd need a big-scale field to maximize the efficiency."