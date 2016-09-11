Building permits, Sept. 11, 2016

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling over $35,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

A&L Homes, new single-family residence at 3902 Freedom Blvd., $270,000.

Jay Quiram Custom Homes Inc., new single-family residence at 1909 Savanna Drive, $300,000.

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 1609 Eagle Road, $288,000.

Mahomet

Eminence Real Estate, new multifamily residence at 1607 Timber Wolf Lane, $450,000.

Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 1402 Forest Ridge Drive, $700,000.

Rantoul

J&A Investors LLC, site work for new rendering plant at Rantoul Foods at 205 Turner Drive, $1,458,000.

Savoy

No new permits.

Urbana

No new permits.