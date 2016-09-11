Wired In: Fiona Kalensky

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Fiona Kalensky, CEO of Therapalz, holds up one of her creations to help at-home caregivers. Kalensky was at EnterpriseWorks in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.

On Sundays, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference maker. This week, Fiona Kalensky, 20, co-founder of Therapalz, a maker of robotic therapeutic stuffed animals aimed at helping people with dementia or similar issues. She is a junior studying systems engineering and design — but had considered nursing school. Therapalz originated in the Design for America program at the University of Illinois. Isak Massman joined Therapalz in April to help with business strategy

How was Therapalz created?

It's designed to use an interdisciplinary process to solve problems. I was given two words: "caregiver" and "burden." It was a personal interest and helped me decide between nursing and the technical side. We partnered with Circle of Friends, an adult day care facility in Champaign. She met with nursing staff in the facilities as well as home caregivers.

What was your first idea?

We were interviewing a woman and her husband was in the room. He had been diagnosed with dementia five years earlier and at this point had lost most of his verbal skills. Throughout the interview, he would continue to get up and wander or get agitated. So she would have to make him comfortable again and again throughout the hour we were there. It wasn't until this tiny little Yorkie came in and jumped up into his lap that he calmed down completely and his demeanor changed so that we were able to finish the interview with her.

So you want to simulate this "pet" behavior?

We saw the benefits of animal therapy and looked at how Therapalz could mimic them and recreate some of those sensations to help calm people and really create a tool to help caregivers.

What does this device do?

A Therapal recreates the beneficial sensations of animal therapy by detecting tactile input from a patient, and responds by generating soothing vibrations, in addition to an underlying heartbeat. In addition, Therapalz are soft, durable and machine washable.

How does this work?

As Alzheimer's progresses, symptoms such as confusion, wandering and increased aggression commonly occur. Periods of these side-effects can last anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours, causing continued distress for the individual as well as their caregiver. A Therapal acts as an intervention in times of distress, as well as a preventive companion to lessen the occurrence of anxiety related episodes

And have you tested it?

For the past two years, we have worked alongside adult day care facilities, nursing homes and memory care units to develop Therapalz. This summer, we successfully completed various demos with these partners in the Champaign-Urbana community as well as others up in Chicago.

Do you have any funding?

Through the iVenture Accelerator, we were awarded $10,000 in capacity funding, as well as a stipend to work and develop on Therapalz throughout the summer.

What's next?

We hope to expand our product line to develop different animals for individuals with autism and Aspergers.

TECH TIDBITS ... from FIONA KALENSKY

Is your company on a social network? Facebook and Twitter.

Books or Kindle? A book.

What are you reading right now? "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" by Milan Kundera. I thought it was incredible.

Wearable electronics? Not at the moment. One of the things we're looking at is a wearable for Therapalz in children.