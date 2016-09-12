Horizon Pharma to buy rare-disease drug developer
Horizon Pharma will spend about $800 million to buy Raptor Pharmaceutical and expand its portfolio of rare-disease treatments, a growing area of focus for drugmakers.
The Ireland-based drug developer said Monday that the deal will strengthen its business in the United States and provide a platform to expand in Europe and other international markets.
Raptor's portfolio includes Procysbi, which treats a rare metabolic disorder, and Quinsair, approved for managing a chronic pulmonary infection in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.
Horizon Pharma Plc. will pay $9 in cash for each share of Novato, Calif.-based Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. and expects to close the deal in the fourth quarter.
Drugmakers in recent years have been shifting more money to developing rare disease treatments, as mass-market drugs lose patent protections.
New York-traded shares of Horizon Pharma rose 84 cents, or 4.8 percent, to $18.09 in morning trading. Shares of Raptor Pharmaceutical jumped $1.52, or 20.3 percent, to $8.97.
