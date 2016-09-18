Today's Special: Steakhouse eager to make history

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Jimmy Chamberlain of Broeren Russo Builders Inc. in Champaign, works near one of the windows at Hamilton Walker's at 210 N. Neil St. in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — There's dust, exposed steel beams and loud machines cutting wood and screwing in nails.

But the folks behind Hamilton Walker's, a soon-to-be steakhouse downtown, remain hellbent on opening before the end of the year. No matter that the front of the restaurant is barricaded with construction fencing and the sidewalk has yet to be poured.

"We'll be open in November," said Brian Margulis, a restaurant consultant for Creative Hospitality Associates overseeing the project at 201 N. Neil St.

The interior will be decorated in rich mahogany woods, a marble floor throughout and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

"We think we've created a place for regular dining, for celebrations, special occasions," Margulis said. "We picked downtown because we feel like this is the central point of Champaign and it's grown so much."

It will also include some Champaign history, both real and made up. The building, known most recently to locals as the former Chicago Title and Trust building, was once the Hamilton Hotel and also Walker Opera House — hence the Hamilton Walker's name. Margulis and the group of investors worked with Champaign historian T.J. Blakeman to secure old photos of Champaign citizens to hang on the walls inside the restaurant.

On the Hamilton Walker's website and Facebook, page, they've also created a fictional account of a man named Hamilton Walker who grew up in Champaign in the 1920s.

"If there really was a Hamilton Walker, we think this is what would happen. We've been paying homage to the history of Champaign," he said. "We've created the legend of Hamilton Walker and we think the town will like it."

The main dining room will seat 65, and an additional room attached to it will seat another 75 and can be closed off to accommodate a private party, complete with its own entrance.

The bar area in front will seat 75 and outside seating on Neil Street and Park Avenue will seat an additional 90. There will also be a service window on the south side of the building on Park Street where customers can have access to the bartender. The smoke area in the back has room for 25.

Construction crews are working about 12 hours a day to make that November open a reality. Work on the marble floors and walls is expected to begin next week.

Steak, seafood, chicken and ribs will be the featured dinner items. A lunch menu will include sandwiches.

"We hope to be the focal point to bring up the level a notch of dining in downtown Champaign," Margulis said. "We think we'll be affordable, properly priced for the quality of food we're selling. Our steaks range from $26 to $45."

Once the main level of the restaurant is complete in November, phase 2 of the restaurant — including a basement level dining and bar area — will be developed. A working elevator has been installed in the building to service both levels.

"Our expectation is to put in a private banquet facility in the basement that will seat up to 125," Margulis said. "Perhaps a little speakeasy that seats another 25 where you have to knock on the door."

Margulis said they will hire more than 100 employees who will go through rigorous training, including the days leading up to the grand opening. They will bring in groups of friends and neighbors for soft openings as a way to train the staff.

"Our servers will wait on them and we'll go through a ton of meals to make sure we practice to make sure the kitchen gets to cook everything and get challenged," Margulis said. "When we feel that through the mock serve-up everyone is ready, we'll open the doors."

A major piece of Hamilton Walker's identity will go in place this week: a giant marquee-like sign high above the main entrance.

"The sign is 170 inches wide; it's going to be fabulous," Margulis said. "It's going to be iconic, kind of like the Virginia Theatre's sign."