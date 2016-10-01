Champaign's Armory Capital investing big in MicroD

CHAMPAIGN — Armory Capital, a private equity firm based in Champaign, has made an investment in MicroD, a technology company serving the home furnishings industry.

According to Charlotte, N.C.-based MicroD, it was a major investment.

Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Funds will be used to boost MicroD's solutions development and customer service programs, the company said.

"MicroD has a deep history of innovation and market leadership that serves as an outstanding platform for continued future growth," Jacob Ambrose, managing partner of Armory Capital, said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with this exceptional organization as they take their products and services to the next level."

MicroD provides online product presentation and e-commerce solutions for manufacturers and retailers.

Armory Capital is a family investment office founded by Ambrose and two other partners, Rusty Freeland and Greg Lykins.

The firm is funded with permanent capital and makes growth equity and management-led buy-out investments of $5 million to $50 million.

Earlier this year, Armory Capital invested in FE Moran Security Solutions. In 2014, the firm, together with Mill City Capital, acquired Horizon Hobby.