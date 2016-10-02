Building permits, Oct. 2, 2016

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling over $35,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, shell building at 902 Meijer Drive, $500,000.

Mahomet

Illini Homes, new single-family residence at 1803 Cobble Creek Drive, $445,000.

Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 1304 Briarwood Lane, $425,000.

Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 1508 Forest Ridge Drive, $500,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 204 Cattail Ave. in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $200,000.

Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 206 Cattail Ave. in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $200,000.

Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 208 Cattail Ave. in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $200,000.

Urbana

The Snyder Cos., hotel remodeling at 1907 N. Cunningham Ave., $26,000.

Thomas E. Sheehan, business remodeling at 208 W. Griggs St., $210,000.

Priscilla Kron, addition to single-family residence at 111 W. McHenry St., $80,000.

Petry-Kuhne Co., hospital remodeling at 606 W. Park St., $37,011.

TAG Residential LLC, addition to single-family residence at 2810 E. Plantation Road, $107,000.