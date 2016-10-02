Business listings, Oct. 2, 2016

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

Cundiff Home Improvements, 507 W. Meyer St., Thomasboro, Cody Cundiff, same address.

Grooming by Jessica, 1517 Rutledge Drive, U, Jessica Lemke, 2227 Heather Hills Drive, St. Joseph.

Tesseractive Technologies, 713 S. Randolph St., Apt. 16, C, Jonathon Marshall, same address.

TSLT Enterprises, 2104 W. Springfield Ave., C, Rowan Themer, 1210 W. Green St., C; Todd Lichtenberger, 1417 Woodridge Drive, Danville; Nicholas Schiro, 411 Moses St., Westville; and David Tuggle, 21252 N. 1200 E Road, Danville.