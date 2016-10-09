Business listings, Oct. 9, 2016
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
— All Things Moving, 3904 Inverness Road, C, George Davidson, same address.
— BexImages Photography, 1478 County Road 600 N, Tolono, Rebecca Lauher, same address.
— Crowley Painting, 1604 S. Division St., B1, Mahomet, Chester Crowley, same address.
— Illinois Environmental Systems, 2310D N. High Cross Road, U, Tim Delorrea, same address.
— JuliaK Art, 912 S. New St., C, Julia Kohauek, same address.
— Southern Magnolias, 801 S. Coler Ave., Apt. 4, U, Bethany Laven and Ainsley Laven, same address.
