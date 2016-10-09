Feeling right at home

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Jim Waller of Caldwell Banker Honig-Bell Realty, shown at his office Oct. 5, 2016, has been named president of the Champaign County Association of Realtors.

JIM WALLER has been working in local real estate for the last 32 years and in the upcoming year, the Urbana native and current Champaign resident will serve as the president of the Champaign County Association of Realtors. Waller was in Naperville earlier this week being recognized for his new position, to which he traveled via automobile and not his Harley-Davidson Softail. Before his trip, Waller spoke with staff writer Marcus Jackson about the local market, his past experiences and his goals for the year ahead.

How does the process of someone becoming president work?

There's chairs to run up through. You've got secretary/treasurer, president-elect and then president. You've got to be elected to be secretary/treasurer, so two years ago I ran for that, won and then progressed through the chairs. Then you become a past president so there's some continuation through the leadership of the CCAR. We each get one year and then the past president helps the new president out.

What's the state of the housing market locally?

The market has been good. 2016 has been up over 2015. Champaign-Urbana is doing well, the small towns are doing well. St. Joe is pretty much on fire. School districts are big time; small-town schools are big again.

What's the short-term forecast for the county?

We were talking about that recently and the short-term forecast for Champaign-Urbana is good. We don't see any drops in business of any kind. We should hopefully remain steady.

How about long term?

That's to be determined on lots of outside factors we have no control over. The university is doing really well. When they do the remodel and construction of Memorial Stadium, that brings in construction jobs and that helps everybody out. The more the merrier. The more money that comes in, the better we all are.

How much effect does this presidential election have on the housing market as a whole and locally?

Some people like to slow down and wait to see what's going to happen next year. Right now, the national low growth of the economy is keeping rates a little bit lower. I think that bodes well for everybody, so I don't see that panic I saw four years ago. We'll see what happens in November and people can react after that.

What tips do you have for sellers when it comes to open houses?

When people get their homes ready for sale, cleaning them out, fresh paint, cleaning up the yard, those things are all important. When someone's driving by, you want to have it looking as great as possible so they want to go inside and look at it. To have the inside and outside matching and looking great is always awesome. Fresh paint and cleaning it up, storing things and throwing things away are a big plus when you're getting ready to sell a home.

What time of year is the best to buy?

When you're ready is the best time. I've sold homes on Christmas Day, I've sold homes on July Fourth. Generally, spring and summer are the biggest months, but houses sell year-round, otherwise we'd be in a really big world of hurt.

When's the best time to put your house on the market?

It's kind of the same thing as buying; when you're ready and when the house is ready.

What's the most expensive house you've ever sold?

I just sold one recently for $810,000. That was probably the most expensive home I've ever sold. It's interesting because there's a good variety of choices out there. You're dealing with people who like really nice things and can afford them. It's wonderful to help them achieve the same goal that everyone has of finding their dream home. Whether you're buying your first home for $50,000, $100,000 or you're buying an $800,000 home, it's the same kind of process. You're working with people buying their dreams.

What's the craziest thing that has happened while you were showing a house?

I've shown so many houses, it's hard to single anything out. I enjoy showing homes to people, it's a nice process working with them and helping them make decisions. Maybe one time when a dresser fell over on someone, that was kind of humorous. It was funny for them afterward when they were getting themselves up because it was empty and not as heavy as they thought it would be. The person put their arm on it and it just kind of fell over.

What does it mean to you to be the president of the Champaign County Association of Realtors?

It's a big honor. We have 483 Realtors and this year I get to lead them through the process of changing the (Multiple Listing Service) system from our local MLS provider, Innovia, to the MRED (Midwest Real Estate Data), which is the northern section of Illinois. It's going to be really exciting. With that comes a lot of changes to the association: How do we change our association to make it better for all of our members?

What big goals have you set so far?

With the MLS coming on and changing around, that's going to take a huge amount of time. We have a special committee helping with that transition, so that will take a lot of the time. We're going to do the Boys and Girls Club again this year and some of the other charities we've been working with, we're just going to do a better job of it since we'll have more man power from the association to help.

Does this mean significantly more hours for you working?

Oh yes. Now, I'll be representing us with (print) and TV media, that takes time. Any meetings that Illinois Realtors or the National Association of Realtors has, any meetings that the association has, I have the ability to go to. You try to get involved in all stages of the association, not just the board of directors. There's PR, MLS and those kinds of things. it can take some time up, but it's really worthwhile. I get a lot of joy out of it and I've met a lot of great people from around the state.

When you do have free time, what do you like to do?

Earlier this week I took a nice three-hour motorcycle ride. I love going to football games and mostly just relaxing. I do like to go on vacation, usually in the fall and winter time. I usually go on a cruise or somewhere warm with a beach. That's one of my favorite things to do.