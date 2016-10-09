Today's Special: Monticello pizza place rolls out new look

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Filippo's Pizza co-owner Todd Baker stands in the restaurant's newly remodeled dinning room Oct. 5, 2016, in Monticello.

MONTICELLO — A Monticello pizza restaurant started by a family from Sicily is open after a major remodeling project.

Filippo's is serving customers following six weeks of work to the dining room and bathrooms at 200 S. Market St., across the street from First State Bank.

Owners Todd and Josie Baker represent the second generation rolling out pizzas in Monticello. Josie's parents, Sicilian immigrants Filippo and Rosa Galbo, opened the eatery in 1970.

"One of them said they opened on May 6. The other says they opened on May 8. So they celebrate on May 7," Todd Baker said.

Todd said he met Josie through the pizza place, and after Josie's parents retired, they took over the business.

There are Filippo restaurants in Mahomet and Mount Zion, too.

Todd Baker said the remodeled Filippo's features more modern gray tones and softer lighting than in the past. He said the building dates to 1880.

While the look is slightly different, Baker said the menu is the same.

Todd and Josie do all the prep work, while Josie helps with the pastas.

Their children, Nino and Rosa, help out at the restaurant, and Filippo and Rosa still come by from time to time.