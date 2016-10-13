Robots organize photos so you can procrastinate

Photo by: Tony Avelar/AP Craig Federighi, Apple senior vice president of software engineering, talks about photo tools in iOS 10 at a June conference in San Francisco.

NEW YORK — If you're like many people, you have thousands of photos on your phone, long forgotten after you've posted a few on Instagram or Facebook.

They don't have to stay forgotten. Apple and Google are both applying a form of artificial intelligence called "machine learning" to organize your pictures and video — and along the way, help you rediscover last year's vacation, dinner with close friends and a casual summer outing to the park.

Apple's tools are part of last month's iOS 10 system update for iPhones and iPads. The Google Photos app for Apple and Android devices has a digital assistant to automatically organize these memories — and Google signaled last week that it will only get smarter. And on Wednesday, Google introduced additional features for rediscovery.

Here's a look at what they offer:

Apple's memories

Apple's new Memories feature automatically generates video highlights around a theme, such as a trip or birthday party. Individual photos and snippets from video are chosen for you, as is the music, though you can change it to reflect a different mood.

This isn't just a slide show. There's slow zooming and panning, reminiscent of Ken Burns historical documentaries. Some of the photos also come to life, at least on newer iPhones that automatically take three seconds of video with every photo.

When you're ready to share, the app creates a standard movie file — so it works on Windows and Android devices, too.

Apple offers up to three new Memories a day. You can create more based on photos you add to an album and generate new automated ones by scrolling down to "Related." You can also add or delete images within Memories — in my experience, a few included mundane screen shots I had to get rid of.

Google's assistant

Google Photos has been at this longer and offers more types of packages. With collages, Google combines smaller versions of several shots into one layout. Animations combine a bunch of photos taken in succession so that they resemble a moving image. Unlike typical "GIF" animation files, Google applies its magic to align successive shots, so buildings and bridges look steady. Google also offers albums and video highlights, though without the Ken Burns effect.

Google's Assistant generates much of this for you automatically. You can edit auto-generated albums and video highlights, but not collages or animation — although you can create your own from scratch.

Sharing is easy and doesn't require recipients to have Google Photos.

Searching

Apple and Google are both getting better at image recognition. Apple's version tends to be more conservative.

Storage

To free up space, both services will automatically clear photos from your phone after uploading them to the internet, once you activate the option.

You still have a lower-resolution version on the device and can get the sharper image anytime, as long as you're online.

Google Photos offers unlimited online storage of photos at up to 16 megapixels and videos at 1080p high definition — good enough for most people. It will compress larger photos, or you can store the original and have it count toward your Google Drive limit, which starts at 15 gigabytes for free. Apple's iCloud Photo Library requires paying once you exceed 5 gigabytes, which is enough for a few thousand photos.