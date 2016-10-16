Business listings, Oct. 16, 2016

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

CRS Solutions, 1533 South Pointe Drive, Rantoul, Brandon Jackson, same address.

Drum Highway, P.O. Box 791, U, Joshua Quick, same address.

Organized My Space, 918-K Waterview Way, C, Jaquta Box, same address.

Platinum Interior Design, P.O. Box 31, Rantoul, Stefanie Johnson, 410 S. Fifth St., Apt. 1, Fisher.

South Homer Storage, 206 S. Main St., Homer, Monica Perry and Patrick Perry, 401 E. First St., Homer.

Waliphil Technology Limited dba Streetcarrier, 2506 Fields South Drive, Unit 204, C, Philip Wali, same address.

Ztech Services, P.O. Box 356, St. Joseph, Patrick Zagorski, 404 Western Court, St. Joseph.