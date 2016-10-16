Business permits, Oct. 16, 2016

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling over $35,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Smith/Burgett Architects, office alteration at 2100 S. Oak St., #101, $135,335.

Target Corp., addition of family restroom at store at 2102 N. Prospect Ave., $50,000.

Dodds Co., office alteration at 1901 S. First St., Suite D, $324,302.

JSM Development Services LLC, renovation of multifamily residence at 205 E. Stoughton St. $44,900.

Mahomet

No new permits.

Rantoul

Michelle and Ronald Goin, conversion of building into a self-storage facility at 1436 E. Grove Ave., $68,000.

Savoy

Dean Custom Builders, new single-family residence at 1016 Declaration Drive in Liberty on the Lake subdivision, $300,000.

Dean Custom Builders, new single-family residence at 1014 Declaration Drive in Liberty on the Lake subdivision, $300,000.

Dean Custom Builders, new single-family residence at 1018 Declaration Drive in Liberty on the Lake subdivision, $300,000.

Premier Homes of Illinois Inc., new single-family residence at 604 Lake Falls Drive in Lake Falls subdivision, $400,000.

Urbana

Habitat Humanity, new single-family residence at 1203 W. Beslin St., $120,000.

BCM LLC, new duplex at 401 E. Kerr Ave., $149,695.

Barber & DeAtley, new restaurant building at 1106 W. University Ave., $907,001.