Cubs' playoff push a home run for business

CHAMPAIGN — Don't like the Cubs? Can't stand the sight of Cubbie blue and all things North Siders? Then steer clear of MC Sports inside Market Place Mall.

Upon entering the sporting goods retailer, customers are bombarded with just about any product you can slap a logo on: T-shirts, hats, posters, tumblers, cushions, license plates holders, jerseys, mugs, tailgate tables, shot glasses. Even those "W" victory flags are on display at the store's main entrance.

"We're pretty much a Cubs store at the moment," store manager Mike Blair said.

A run through the regular season and into the NLCS has Cubs business booming.

That's no surprise to Blair, who in March moved University of Illinois merchandise from the main display in favor of all things Cubs.

"We discussed moving the display because that was the stuff that was being sought after," Blair said.

Blair said that in recent weeks Cubs merchandise is selling triple and even quadruple what Illini gear is doing in his store.

"The Cubs stuff is just dwarfing everything," he said.

Last season, when the Cubs made a surprise run to the NLCS, Jake Arrieta T-shirt jerseys were the top sellers. Authentic player jerseys are popular again, but nothing compares to the "W" victory flags that have become all the rage.

"I had maybe a handful here and there," Blair said of the flags. "Last year, the demand was so high they sent a ton of those. We also got the shirts with the 'W' on it. We've got plenty of those to go around."

It's not just merchandise where an impact is being felt. Fans who can't make it to Wrigley Field are desperate to watch postseason games in the company of other long-suffering fans.

At Pia's Sports Bar, the regularly changing marquee greets Cubs fans with a clever phrase. For much of the season it read "Come watch the Cardinals finish second here."

Ahead of the NLCS opener, it read "108 years plus 8 more wins" one one side and "Welcome Cubs fans, no goats allowed" on the other.

It's working.

"It definitely helps your Mondays and Tuesday when you're normally slow," co-owner of Pia's, Chad Pitcher, said.

Pitcher estimates his sales are up as much as $500 more per night when the Cubs are playing.

"It's probably like a 10-percent increase," he said.

The Campustown bars are cashing in, too.

Monday's are traditionally slow at Joe's Brewery. With the Cubs on the verge of clinching a berth in the NLCS last Monday, though, the place was hopping. And in a 13-inning game that ended 15 minutes before closing time, management was worried about shuffling their rowdy crowd out.

"Everybody was freaking out like 'What are we going to do if the game's still going?' I said 'We'll go to the dance floor,' " Mike Ferrin, assistant general manager at Joe's said. "Luckily it didn't, so we didn't have to break any laws."

The small crowds that typically go to Joe's on a Monday night are usually gone by 10 or 11 p.m., Ferrin said.

"Everyone was out on the beer garden and at a quarter to two, our bar was three people deep and everybody was buying tons of shots," he said.

The following night, when the Cubs did clinch their series against the Giants, Joe's got another big boost. That night, a couple of planned fraternity functions took up space in the bar. But all their attentions were focused on the TVs and the ballgame.

"People were going nuts," he said.

Ferrin estimates that Joe's is doing 20 percent more business on the nights of Cubs games. Shots, he said are the big draw.

"You hit a home run, why not do a shot?" he said. "Jaeger Bombs for bombs."

Coupled with its far-reaching fanbase and the 108-year World Series drought, the Cubs aren't just a regional draw.

Their Game 4 NLDS clincher against the Giants drew 6.3 million viewers, the highest-rated broadcast in the history of 3-year-old cable station Fox Sports 1. That figure doesn't include the number of fans who watched the game online via Fox Sports Go. That figure wasn't made available by the network.

Locally, Cubs games are carried on radio on WJEK 95.3-FM. Stevie Jay Khachaturian, the station's owner, said radio ratings aren't calculated anymore, so it's hard to gauge how many people are listening.

"A lot of people are talking about it, so through word of mouth, we know people are listening," he said.

"It's a benefit to us as a business, no question. The further it goes, the better it is," Khachaturian said.

As a promotion through his stations, Khachaturian gives away free advertising after Illinois football losses. He didn't budget for a 1-4 start for Lovie Smith's team.

"It was really stinking smart on my part," he said. "I need another source of revenue right now and the Cubs are helping for sure."