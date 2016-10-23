Building permits, Oct. 23, 2016
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling over $35,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Advance Deck & Sunroom, addition to single-family residence at 1809 Vale St., $50,000.
Justin Goss, new detached garage and studio at 305 Davidson Drive, $90,000.
Mode 3 Architecture Inc., alteration for multifamily residence at 907 S. Second St., $44,155.
KAP Architecture LLC, tenant fit-out for fitness center at 212 E. Green St., suites 1 and 3, $555,000.
Smith/Burgett Architects, office alteration at 1806 Fox Drive, Suite A, $276,710.
Mahomet
Matt Pommier, new commercial building at 106 S. Lombard St., $550,000.
Jody Wesley, new commercial building at 602 E. Main St., $1.5 million.
First Bank of Forrest, new commercial building at 1004 S. Purnell Drive, $800,000.
Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 601 Country Ridge Drive, $300,000.
Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 603 Country Ridge Drive, $300,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 201 Cattail Ave., in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $240,000.
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 108 Cattail Ave., in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $240,000.
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 109 Cattail Ave., in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $240,000.
Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 205 Cattail Ave., in Prairie Fields 14 subdivision, $210,000.
Urbana
Vliet Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 3402 S. Memory Lane, $280,000.
