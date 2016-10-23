Business listings, Oct. 23, 2016
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
M+A Janitorial Services, P.O. Box 324, C, Angela Jenkins and Michael Jenkins, 904 Dogwood Drive, C.
Moxie Design Co., 617 W. White St., Elizabeth McMillen, same address.
Over the Rainbow, 1903 Highcross Road, U, Scotty Grider, same address.
ShamPooches Mobile Dog Bathing and More, 1208 N. Berkeley Ave., U, Vince D'Urso and Maggie Armstrong, same address.
