Building permits, Oct. 30, 2016

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Millar-Baskis Construction, alteration to Champaign-Urbana Public Health district offices at 201 W. Kenyon Road, $72,000.

Hua Xu, alteration for Korean barbecue restaurant at 510 E. John St., $95,000.

Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for coffee shop at 630 S. Fifth St., $46,090.

Mode 3 Architecture Inc., new multifamily residence at 201 W. Green St., $3.9 million.

Premier Homes, new single-family residence at 5006 Trey Blvd., $410,000.

Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 4515 Nicklaus Drive, $180,000.

Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 4513 Nicklaus Drive, $180,000.

Mahomet

Scott Nelson Construction, new single-family residence at 1103 Morningside Lane, $375,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 410 Capitol St. in Liberty on the Lake subdivision, $250,000.

Ray Eckstein, new single-family residence at 114 Astoria Drive in Fieldstone subdivision, $250,000.

Armstrong Construction, new single-family residence at 101 Winterberry Road in Fieldstone subdivision, $220,000.

Kevin and Tracy Daniels, new single-family residence at 1101 Cascade Drive in Lake Falls subdivision, $310,000.

Miller Construction LLC, new single-family residence at 204 Capitol St. in Liberty on the Lake subdivsion, $130,000.

Miller Construction LLC, new single-family residence at 202 Capitol St. in Liberty on the Lake subdivsion, $150,000.

Urbana

HearthStone Homes, new single-family residence at 2717 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $237,000.

White Oaks Mini Storage of Springfield, three new storage buildings at 3004 E. Tatman Court, $50,800 each.