Building permits, Oct. 30, 2016
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Millar-Baskis Construction, alteration to Champaign-Urbana Public Health district offices at 201 W. Kenyon Road, $72,000.
Hua Xu, alteration for Korean barbecue restaurant at 510 E. John St., $95,000.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for coffee shop at 630 S. Fifth St., $46,090.
Mode 3 Architecture Inc., new multifamily residence at 201 W. Green St., $3.9 million.
Premier Homes, new single-family residence at 5006 Trey Blvd., $410,000.
Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 4515 Nicklaus Drive, $180,000.
Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 4513 Nicklaus Drive, $180,000.
Mahomet
Scott Nelson Construction, new single-family residence at 1103 Morningside Lane, $375,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 410 Capitol St. in Liberty on the Lake subdivision, $250,000.
Ray Eckstein, new single-family residence at 114 Astoria Drive in Fieldstone subdivision, $250,000.
Armstrong Construction, new single-family residence at 101 Winterberry Road in Fieldstone subdivision, $220,000.
Kevin and Tracy Daniels, new single-family residence at 1101 Cascade Drive in Lake Falls subdivision, $310,000.
Miller Construction LLC, new single-family residence at 204 Capitol St. in Liberty on the Lake subdivsion, $130,000.
Miller Construction LLC, new single-family residence at 202 Capitol St. in Liberty on the Lake subdivsion, $150,000.
Urbana
HearthStone Homes, new single-family residence at 2717 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $237,000.
White Oaks Mini Storage of Springfield, three new storage buildings at 3004 E. Tatman Court, $50,800 each.
