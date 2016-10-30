Business listings, Oct. 30, 2016

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

ABC Home Inspections, 1115 Baytowne Drive, #24, C, Gregory Skaggs, same address.

ENSARAS, 1206 Wilshire Court, C, Nina Kshetry, same address.

Hack All The Trees, 324 E. Campbell Ave., Rantoul, Aaron Sproul, same address.

John Sullivan General Contracting, 1101 S. Lynn St., U, John Sullivan, same address.

Juve's Painting, 1714 Parkside Terrace, C, Juvenal Saavedra, same address.

Raul's Painting, 3324 Ridgewood Drive, C, Raul Aceves, same address.

Seven Graphics, Design and Customization, 808A Crescent Drive, C, Kennyethia Robicheaux and Andrew Robicheaux, same address.

Tagz Custom Printing, 118 W. Division St., Fisher, Todd Shepherd, same address.

Together We Win Enterprises, 511 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, Kristeen Smith and David Smith, same address.