In Rantoul, a gulf about golf

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Golfers head out from the clubhouse at Brookhill Golf Course in Rantoul. Image

Image

Image

RANTOUL — Voters in Rantoul have the opportunity to wipe out a taxing district this fall, although opponents of the question say doing so would be another economic blow to the village.

At the very bottom of the Nov. 8 ballot in the northern Champaign County village is the question, "Shall the park district known as the Rantoul Park District be dissolved?"

Leading the effort to terminate the park district, which owns five of the village's approximately 20 park properties plus the Brookhill Golf Course, is Jack Anderson, a Republican member of the Champaign County Board.

Anderson is treasurer of the organization known as Friends of Rantoul's Parks, which is spending thousands of dollars on yard signs and mail pieces to end the park district, which in its 73 years has evolved from an agency responsible for building and maintaining a handful of parks to what now spends most of its money on a golf course.

A money-losing golf course, he adds, that serves 2 percent of Rantoul residents.

"They're not about parks and programs. They're about a golf course and just having some parks," Anderson said. "I think they went awry when they built the golf course (which opened as a nine-hole layout in May 1973). All their funds had to go to construct it."

After that, said Anderson, the village government stepped in and picked up the expense of recreation programs and other parks.

In its most recent budget, the five-person board governing the park district set aside $583,038 in general fund expenses, more than $400,000 of which went to the operation of Brookhill. Anderson said that Brookhill gets a subsidy of about $175,000 a year.

"The park district doesn't take care of any of its parks. They hire the village to do it and they have for a very long time," Anderson said. "When I started looking at this two years ago, the village was receiving $40,000 a year from the park district to maintain five parks."

It now gets $85,000 a year from the park district to maintain the parks, he said.

"I told the mayor and the village administrator that I pay village taxes for police and fire and those things, not for you to subsidize the park district because they can't pay you anymore because they're losing so much money at the golf course. They agreed," Anderson said.

But the park district parks are in poor shape, he said, noting the lack of handicapped access to playground equipment at Mary Alice Park, and potentially dangerous and missing pieces of playground equipment at Maplewood Park. He said neighbors had to solicit money to put up a single basketball goal at Mary Alice Park, and that he and other volunteers made improvements to the basketball courts at Maplewood.

'An unfair comparison'

Anderson maintains the park district spends about $6 per Rantoul resident on golf, but about $600 per Rantoul golfer to operate Brookhill.

Park board member Terry Lee Sheppard, a former grade school principal in the village, calls that "an unfair comparison."

"You can't compare all Rantoul residents as park users and then just use the number of golfers at Brookhill," Sheppard said. "In fact, not all residents use our parks. They're available to all residents, as is the golf course."

He and other board members say they're open to spending more money on parks and park maintenance, but they want to retain Brookhill too.

"They say the park district parks are in poor condition and in a state of neglect," Sheppard said. "In fact, the people who take care of the park district parks are the same people who take care of the village parks.

"My children have grown up in the community, all four of my grandchildren, and we have used the parks more than we have used the golf course. I do not personally find our parks in poor condition or in a state of neglect. Could they be improved? Absolutely."

If the park district is dissolved, all of its property goes to the village. And unless the village chooses to operate Brookhill — and village officials have declined to comment on the dissolution issue — Rantoul could be left without any golf course, Sheppard fears.

It now has Brookhill and the privately run Willow Pond Golf Course, once operated by the military when Chanute Air Force Base was active.

"I take the perspective that there's no guarantee how long Willow Pond is open," he said. "If Brookhill is closed and then a year or two later Willow Pond closes, the community is left with no golf course."

'Give us another chance'

Debbie Schmidt, who was appointed to the park board in July, said she thinks the parks can be improved and the golf course can stay open.

"I wouldn't say that I'm in favor of the status quo. I do believe there needs to be more involvement and more support for the (village run) youth center and the parks," she said. "I'd like to see more things. Instead of just redoing tennis courts, I'd like to see us look at multipurpose courts. People are playing pickle ball now. Maybe we can do something for that. Maybe we can do more things at the golf course to incorporate foot golf and Frisbee golf. I certainly think there's room for improvement and I think Jack (Anderson) and the Friends of Rantoul's Parks have highlighted that.

"But for me, the way to make change was to get on the park board and become part of a solution, and not dissolve what we have going and what we have built up in Rantoul all these years."

Schmidt is a golfer and said that her son Clark earned a golf scholarship to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville because of Brookhill.

"I think we need to do more to promote golf in town," she said. "A lot of good has come from Brookhill. It's been such a great thing and I don't want people to discount that. Rantoul is in a unique situation because of (Chanute) leaving. We've lost so many things. I don't want to lose anything else.

"Can Brookhill be run better? Yes. Are we on the right road and did we get a wake-up call with this? Yes. Give us another chance to do the right thing for all, and that's doing better with the parks and doing better with the budget at the golf course."

Gary Hardin, president of the park board, agreed.

"It's an attraction. Over half of our golfers come from Champaign-Urbana, and there aren't many things that bring people to Rantoul from Champaign-Urbana," he said. "And when they're here, they can eat and get fuel and spend some money in our town. At least we bring people in here."

He acknowledged that "not many golf courses are making money because of the decline in the number of golfers and the economy and such. But I think (Brookhill) would be better used as a golf course and more people would benefit from a golf course than as a park."

'Economy is devastated'

Anderson, though, said putting more money into Brookhill would be a waste.

"They peaked when Tiger (Woods) peaked. It's the same everywhere else. (Brookhill has) gone down 70 percent in playership in 15 years," he said. "When we built that golf course, there were 25,000 people in town. We had a base and we were growing.

"Now we have 13,000 people in town. The economy is devastated here and there are a lot of low-income people. There isn't the disposable cash to go and engage in that type of activity. That's why they're losing money there. It's the wrong community for a golf course."

He said he thinks the village, if it takes control of Brookhill, "should go out there and put up a chain right at the entrance to the golf course and the park and you shutter the whole thing for the winter."

After that, he suggests the village call state officials and tell them that they have no intention of operating the property as a recreational facility, which under the terms of a federal grant that helped purchase the property, it has to do.

"They'll say you have to, that there was an agreement," Anderson said. "But the village can say the agreement was with the park district, not the village. And besides, (Brookhill) is outside the political boundaries of the village."

'Best for the community'

Anderson said he has no political or financial motives for wanting to dissolve the park district.

"It's just the right thing to do," he said, "How could I benefit from this? I just care."

He said he has no connection to Willow Pond or its owner, Kevin Applebee.

"My only hope was that the guy wouldn't fold up and leave," Anderson said. "To me, business should stay and the subsidized course should go."

What drives him, Anderson said, is the park board's "arrogance to defy what is best for the community and be self-serving. All I know is that when we go out and talk to people, everyone agrees this is wrong. Nobody disagrees with what we're doing, except those who like Brookhill."

Schmidt, the newest park board member, said she isn't campaigning against the dissolution, although "we've shared our opinions to friends. I'd like to think that people understand that getting rid of a (park district) tax, we're realistically not going to save money. And we're going to take something away from the town."