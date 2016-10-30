Wired In: Sayan Mitra

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Sayan Mitra is co-owner of Rational CyPhy, which soon could be part of your safe driving experience. He is a University of Illinois professor working with computer programming for self-driving in Champaign.

On Sundays, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference maker. This week, SAYAN MITRA, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois. He and Mahesh Viswanathan are founders of start-up company Rational CyPhy, which soon could be part of your safe-driving experience.

What is Rational CyPhy best known for?

We are developing tools to make transportation software safer. Vehicle manufacturers recognize that autonomy has the potential for making future highway travel safer. Companies like Google and Tesla are racing to test their autonomy software and have recently reported that they have logged more than 200 million miles of autonomous freeway driving. At the same time, to gain flight-level safety on the highway, the vehicle control software may have to be tested for more than a billion miles, and for every accident and major software upgrade, the process may have to be reset. We are developing tools that will dramatically cut down the effort spent in testing car software and provide rigorous mathematical proofs about system correctness.

You have been recognized by the National Science Foundation. Did it spring naturally from your research?

Yes, for more than five years, Mahesh Viswanathan and I have been collaborating on developing data-driven formal analysis techniques for control software; much of this research was supported by the National Science Foundation. In 2013, we published a paper that showed how these algorithms could apply to a very general class of nonlinear models that are common in the industry. We filed a patent and also began to apply the techniques to real industrial systems like a powertrain control system from Toyota and a parallel landing protocol from NASA. The automotive industry has been particularly interested in our work, but the approaches we are developing are general and could apply to other systems like drones and robots as well.

How did you get the idea for this approach for testing systems?

The basic idea behind our data-driven analysis approach is to exploit the physics. For example. even though the software controlling the lane-tracking system in a car may be very complicated, small changes in the physical context of the car (e.g, its relative distance to other cars, road friction, speed) will result in the car behaving only slightly differently. Our core algorithms use small amount of data to estimate how much the car's behavior can change as these physical parameters vary. And this enables us to eliminate many possible scenarios that would otherwise have to be painstakingly tested. This helps eliminate many test scenarios with a single test or simulation, and zero-in on the ones that are troublesome.

How is the technology changing?

We are aligning our technology more closely with government security standards like ISO 26262, so that engineers can seamlessly use our product in their design process. Security is becoming an increasing concern as cars are connected to the outside world. We are developing ideas to identify security vulnerabilities in design in addition to safety concerns.

Where do you see your growth coming from?

The market for advanced control features on vehicles is poised for an explosion across hundreds of models. The introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, virtual bumpers, vehicle-to-vehicle communications and active collision avoidance has already started. An added acceleration for high integrity intelligent controls will come with the introduction of semi-driverless and fully autonomous automobiles. Most major automobile companies have announced the introduction of autonomous cars in the early 2020s, with most cars having autopilot/driverless abilities by 2025. At the same time stronger government regulations for safety are looming. Ensuring these safety requirements will demand the use advance verification and validation technologies. Our companies products are uniquely aligned to meeting these demands.

And growth in other countries?

The prevalence of driver assist systems in automobiles, along with the demand for enforcing government safety regulations, is worldwide. We expect similar reasons to drive our growth in other countries.

TECH TIDBITS from SAYAN MITRA

Do you have any wearable electronics? No.

Social networks for the company? Not yet.

Books or Kindle? Books still, maybe changing over this winter.

What are you reading right now? "Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead.