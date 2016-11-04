Budweiser ad has Harry Caray calling the big win

Photo by: AP Chicago Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during the seventh-inning stretch of a game at Wrigley Field. Anheuser-Busch honored the sportscaster, who died in 1998 having not seen his beloved Cubbies make it to the World Series, with a video that had him calling the end of Wednesday's Game 7 thriller.

NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Caray, this Bud's for you.

Anheuser-Busch is honoring the legendary sportscaster with a video that has him calling the nail-biting end of Game 7 in the early hours of Thursday, when the Chicago Cubs edged the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings.

The ad shows the statue of Caray outside Wrigley Field and tense fans in bars, his deep voice intoning, "Boy, if you have a weak heart, turn the set off. The rest of you, stay with us!"

It cuts to celebrations and Carey saying "Holy Cow! You talk about a mass of happy humanity. How about those Cubbies? Now our lives are complete!"

Caray died in 1998 not ever having seen his beloved Cubbies even make it to the World Series.

The company, working with marketers, moved quickly to create the video that would capitalize on one of the greatest feel-good sports moments in 108 years. It was conceived only about 10 days ago and spliced together with audio from Caray's days as a Cubs broadcaster, said Ricardo Marques, a vice president at Budweiser.

With the blessing of his estate and Chicago's WGN, a team from Budweiser and the VaynerMedia ad agency in New York culled archives to set up the illusion.

A separate crew captured video of fans in and around Wrigley Field as Game 7 unfolded.

The final two-minute video was approved at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and went online around 7.

Budweiser is currently working on an ad that runs shorter than the original two-minute version, slated to air on TV this weekend.

Allen Adamson, head of the New York consulting firm Brand Simple, calls the campaign a "smart way to bring in the history, brand equity and nostalgia together and be relevant in the moment."

Anheuser-Busch, based in St. Louis, Missouri, has been the official beer sponsor of Major League Baseball for more than 30 years. The brewery's commercial ties to Caray stretch back to the 1980s, when he pitched the brew as a "Cubs Fan Bud Man."

He also announced games for the St. Louis Cardinals, which were once owned by Anheuser-Busch, for 25 years, until 1969. The brewer is now owned by Belgium-based beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA.

Caray is still revered in Chicago, where a statue of the broadcaster outside of Wrigley Field features an outstretched hand which, coincidentally, holds a can of Budweiser quite snugly.